Person dies after being hit by train in Laurel County, police say

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A person died after being struck by a train in Laurel County Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. north of Bullock Road, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was informed of the incident by railroad police, who were called by a conductor who reported that they had struck a person.

No other information has been released at this time.