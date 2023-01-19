Person dead in vehicle-pedestrian crash on Liberty Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning on Liberty Road.

According to Lexington police, a pedestrian was walking in the roadway around 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Liberty Road when they were hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Liberty Road will be shut down for some time. Police say no charges are expected against the driver.

