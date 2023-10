Person dead after being hit by train Saturday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A person has died after being hit by a train on Saturday in Lexington.

Around 1:40 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Waller Avenue and Crescent Avenue where they found a person had been hit by a train.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The person’s name has not yet been released.