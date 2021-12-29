Perry named director of government relations for Department of Education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass announced Dec. 29 the hiring of Brian Perry as director of government relations for the Kentucky Department of Education. Perry will begin his role with the department on Jan. 18.

As director of government relations, Perry will serve as the primary legislative liaison for the agency. He will coordinate the development of legislative policy and agendas, track education legislation and coordinate legislative committee requests for information and testimony.

Perry also will work directly with KDE associate commissioners and assigned policy advisors on legislative concerns and represent the department on matters before the General Assembly, the governor’s office and other officials.

Perry previously served as the legislative liaison for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).

In this role, he managed government affairs for the 16 colleges that make up KCTCS, working with KCTCS leaders and community stakeholders to determine needs, coordinate and lead advocacy efforts, coordinate responses to inquiries from the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission (LRC), and track legislation and inform the system and college presidents.

“Brian’s perspective and experience will be a great addition to KDE,” said Glass. “We are excited for him to join us as we work to advance a bold vision for the future of education in the Commonwealth. I am grateful for his dedication to serving the students and school staff of Kentucky.”

Perry is a Woodford County native and a graduate of Woodford County High School. He received bachelor’s degrees in both psychology and justice and policy studies from Guilford College (Greensboro, N.C.), and a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Eastern Kentucky University. He currently is pursuing a doctorate in education policy and evaluation at the University of Kentucky.

Perry said he is excited to get started and advance the goals of KDE and the Kentucky Board of Education to support Kentucky’s students and educators.

“At the end of the day, it’s about making the Commonwealth better and making it better than we found it,” said Perry. “The board has a bold and ambitious agenda, but I think it’s necessary to make progress in some really critical areas.”