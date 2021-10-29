Perry County receives nearly $1 million in transportation funds

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear presented $735,500 in discretionary transportation funding and $230,000 in school safety funding to Perry County.

The Governor made the announcement as he joined legislators, local leaders and Molina Healthcare executives to celebrate the grand opening of Molina Healthcare’s new One Stop Help Center in Hazard, which will create 25 full-time jobs.

Gov. Beshear Presents $735,500 for Road Resurfacing in Perry County

Gov. Beshear presented a $735,500 ceremonial check from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for resurfacing sections of 20 county roads as requested by the Perry County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

“This funding is critical for the continued growth of our local economy. We know the importance of infrastructure and good roads for our local citizens. We thank the Governor for his continued support of our growth and infrastructure,” said Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander.

The roads identified for surface improvements are Hull School Road (County Road 1063), Napier Farm Road (CR 1022), America Lane (CR 1912), Jordan Hill Drive (CR 1094), Penny Lane (CR 1491), Charles Lane (CR 1913), William Bend Road (CR 1096), Big Rock Lane (CR 1490), Maggard Hollow Road (CR 1162), Campbells Branch Road (CR 1128), Deer Fork Lane (CR 1125), Wagon Wheel Drive (CR 1099), Flat Gap Road (CR 1308), Wicks Branch Road (CR 1127), Noble Lane (CR 1060), Fields Fork Road (CR 1230), Docks Hollow Road (CR 1018), Bailey Branch Road (CR 1283), Alice Branch Road (CR 1888) and Laura Serilda Lane (CR 1890).

Together, the projects cover 9.7 miles, and nine of the 20 projects have been completed. The funding is administered by the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. Earlier this year, Gov. Beshear and the department approved and provided $87,300 to the City of Hazard for resurfacing parts of five streets.

“The Transportation Cabinet’s mission is to provide an efficient and modern transportation infrastructure for Kentuckians. That mission isn’t limited to interstates and parkways. It extends also to the county roads and city streets that lead to your front door, or to your school, or work place or house of worship,” said Gov. Beshear. “Local streets and roads are vitally important to the people who use them, and I’m happy that we’re able to provide this funding.

To see all discretionary funding projects announced in July, click here. Through the end of September, the Beshear Administration has awarded more than $33 million in discretionary transportation funds.

Gov. Beshear Presents $230,000 for School Safety in Perry County

In Perry County, Gov. Beshear presented a $230,000 ceremonial check from KYTC, representing the administration’s commitment to a pair of projects to increase safety around two elementary schools. Both projects focus on making it easier for drivers to see other traffic and lane markings.

Most of the funding – $210,000 – is for design of a project to excavate part of a hillside that forms a horseshoe curve on Kentucky Highway 476 near Robinson Elementary School. The curve, at the intersection of Kentucky Highways 476 and 3351, is within 500 feet of the main entrance to the school. The excavation will give drivers a longer range of sight for oncoming traffic while entering and leaving school property.

The remaining $20,000 is for updated striping and new thermoplastic lane markings at the intersection of ARH Parkway and Hal Rogers Parkway, near West Perry Elementary School in Hazard. Most of the markings are old and difficult to see. New markings will make for better visibility for buses and other vehicles, increasing traffic safety.

“As Governor, and as a dad, I believe the safety of our schoolchildren is a top priority. Early on in my administration, we recognized a need – and an opportunity – to make streets and roads near our schools safer for Kentucky students, educators and families,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now we’re getting it done.”

In April, Gov. Beshear announced plans to invest nearly $23 million in highway safety projects near schools to protect students, educators and families in addition to improving conditions for motorists. The Governor charged KYTC with targeting sites and settling priorities for the projects, using state funding allocated in the 2020 Kentucky Highway Plan. Nearly 70 safety improvement projects were identified. The full list can be seen by clicking here.

One Stop Help Center in Hazard

“I believe that health care is a basic human right, and I am excited that today’s opening of the new One Stop Help Center in Hazard will help give Eastern Kentuckians more access to the care they deserve, while also creating 25 new, full-time jobs,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our economy is on fire, and we’re seeing outstanding growth across the commonwealth. This is also another important step in ensuring the very best health and well-being for our Kentucky families.”

Molina chose the Hazard location to grow its footprint in Eastern Kentucky and provide even more options to serve its members. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina serves more than 4.7 million members across the country, including more than 300,000 Kentuckians.

“Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare is working hard to improve the health of all Kentuckians and to bring new jobs and expanded services to Kentucky,” said Ryan Sadler, plan president for Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare. “Today’s announcement of 25 new jobs to serve our One Stop Help Center in Hazard is part our commitment to building an 1,100-employee workforce in Kentucky. We are proud to partner with the commonwealth to provide critically important managed care services to more than 300,000 Kentuckians.”