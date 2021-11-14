Perri Bockrath qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships

She will join Tori Herman at the meet in seven days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) — Perri Bockrath of University of Kentucky women’s cross country has qualified for NCAA Championships and will compete in the women’s 6000-meter race in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, November 20.

Bockrath was chosen by the NCAA Cross Country Committee to compete in the Championship after finishing ninth (20:21.7) at Friday’s NCAA Southeast Regional meet, narrowly missing out on one of the four automatic individual qualifier spots.

The senior from Ohio has had a great season for Kentucky, consistently finishing as the second-fastest Wildcat in each race this season. At SEC Championships, she placed 13th, earning herself a spot on the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team. She also earned All-Region honors for her ninth-place finish at regionals and notched a personal best.

Bockrath will join sophomore Tori Herman who has impressed for the Cats all season. Most recently she placed third (20:09.2) with a personal best in the women’s 6K at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship on Friday, earning All-Region honors. She also placed fifth (20:13.2) at SEC Championships in Columbia, Missouri.

Next Up

Herman and Bockrath will compete in the NCAA Cross Country Championship women’s 6K, which will begin at 10:20 a.m. in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, November 20.

The rest of UKXC will prepare for the team’s first indoor track meet on Saturday, December 11 at the University of Louisville.