UPDATE: Man wanted in connection to Nicholasville hotel shooting arrested in New York

The man has been identified as Alfredo Delgado, 29, of Frankfort

UPDATED STORY POSTED JULY 7, 2022 AT 3:15 P.M.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville police say a man wanted in connection to a hotel shooting Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the US Marshal’s Service Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force was contacted early Thursday morning in an attempt to get additional assistance in locating Alfredo Angel Delgado. Police say Delgado had ties to New York. Nicholasville police say the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force/Buffalo Syracuse Division was contacted along with the NY State Police and Kentucky State Police. Investigators say they determined Delgado was likely in Syracuse and all agencies were notified. Police say around 2 p.m. deputies with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office spotted Delgado in his vehicle at Camping World of Syracuse and used stop sticks in an attempt to stop him before he left the parking lot. Delgado attempted to flee but was unable to travel far due to the damage to his tires. Police say Delgado was arrested by the Onondaga County, NY Sheriff’s Office. He’ll be extradited to Kentucky to face criminal charges, according to police.

UPDATED STORY POSTED JULY 7, 2022 AT 1:53 PM

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police are still searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous at a Nicholasville hotel after a shooting Wednesday night.

People staying at Home Place Inn in Nicholasville are understandably shaken up after police say 29-year-old Alfredo Delgado of Frankfort reportedly shot a hotel clerk last night.

Police say it happened just after 9 PM last night. The victim, a woman, was taken to UK Hospital.

Police say she was conscious enough to describe Delgado and help officers identify him.

We spoke with a woman who says she saw what happened Wednesday night, though she didn’t want to be identified since police are still looking for the man. She says she’s lived at Home Place for nearly 4 weeks with her eight-year-old grandson.

She says last night her grandson went to get candy from the vending machine when he heard a lady screaming and yelling for help. She says when she ran out to the lobby, she found the hotel clerk shot in the neck and jaw laying in a pool of blood.

She says she screamed for her grandson to call 911 and got towels to help stop the bleeding as they waited.

“Anywhere we go now, we got to worry about somebody getting shot. And the shooting’s got to stop. And there’s children here. And could it happen again? I don’t know. I’ll be glad, at ease when they put him where he belongs,” said the woman. She says the whole ordeal lasted hours. Everyone in the hotel was evacuated across the street. Police are still searching for Delgado, warning that he is considered armed and dangerous, and to not approach him.

UPDATED STORY POSTED JULY 7, 2022 AT 5:15 AM

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous following a shooting at a hotel Wednesday night.

The police department says officers responded to the Home Place Inn on Imperial Way around 9:15 Wednesday night. There, they found one of the hotel clerks had been shot.

The victim, a woman, was taken to UK Hospital although police say she was conscious and able to give officers some basic information on the suspect.

He’s been identified as Alfredo Delgado, a 29-year-old man from Frankfort. Investigators say Delgado fled the scene immediately after the shooting and he was last seen driving a grey 2013 Chevy Malibu.

The Nicholasville Police Department is warning people not to approach the subject if you believe you see him, but please notify your local law enforcement agency as he is considered armed and dangerous.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JULY 6, 2022 AT 11:55 PM

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville police are investigating at the Home Place Inn on Imperial Way. Officers evacuated guests at the hotel Wednesday night. A large police presence was on the scene during the investigation.

This is a developing story. WTVQ will continue to update this story as more information comes in.