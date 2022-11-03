People Magazine shares story of good samaritan rescuing abandoned dogs in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, a dog and her three puppies were dumped next to a creek, and a good samaritan who saw it happen quickly ran to rescue them. The story has since been featured in People Magazine, highlighting issues plaguing Kentucky rescues.

According to a Facebook post from Paws 4 the Cause, a nonprofit animal rescue in Lexington, a good samaritan was driving home after work when they saw someone dump a dog and her puppies at Crossing bridge in the Cliffy Science Hills area. The puppies fell into the creek and were in a panic, crying, while trying to find land again.

The good samaritan quickly ran to rescue them, took them home to dry them off and went back to find the mom — but she was too scared to come.

The rescue said the next day, multiple people came together to get mom and were successful.

One puppy had a bad skin infection and was given antibiotics and a medicated bath. The others had a flea bath, dewormer and their first shots.

Paws 4 the Cause warned that they’ve seen “many” cases like this one, and there’s no need to dump animals as rescues all work tirelessly to help save every one in need.

“It has been the worst we have ever seen and it is a perfect storm right now to save their lives. We are very thankful for the village of animal loving people that came together to find a safe place for this family,” the post said.

All of the dogs need foster homes in the Lexington/Georgetown area, or nearby.

If you’d like to donate to their care, you can go to paws4thecause.com/donate.