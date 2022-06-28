Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines available starting Wednesday at Lexington health department

Same-day appointments available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

According to the health department, those six months old to five years old will be able to get the vaccine for free by same-day appointment.

The shots will be available every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike.

You’re encouraged to call ahead to make a same-day appointment. A legal guardian must be present.