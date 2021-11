Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Lexington

Police say a maroon SUV hit a man as he crossed Versailles Road at Heartsbrook Lane Friday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for the driver of a maroon SUV they say hit a man as he crossed Versailles Road at Heartsbrook Lane around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the SUV hit the man’s leg.

Police say the man’s injuries did not appear to be serious.