Pedestrian injured after overnight hit-and-run incident

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are searching for the driver responsible in an overnight hit and run here in Lexington that injured a man.

Lexington police say the crash happened around 2:47 A.M. in the 100-block of North Broadway. Police say a car hit a man and left the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

So far, there is no suspect information or vehicle description at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lexington police.