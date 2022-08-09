Pedestrian hit in fatal collision in Georgetown

According to Georgetown Police, it happened on Champion Way

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person is dead following a collision in Georgetown Monday night.

Georgetown Police say it happened on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. There, they found a person who had been hit by a car. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

Police say the roadway was closed for a couple hours Monday night but has since been cleared.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.