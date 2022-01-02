Pedestrian hit by car on Frankfort Rd, Sheriff’s Office says avoid area
The Sheriff's office says the roadway will be impacted for several hours.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area of Frankfort Road and the Bypass.
Deputies are currently on scene of a serious injury accident between a car and pedestrian. They have been on scene since 8 P.M.
The Scott County Sheriff / Georgetown Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene investigating the collision.