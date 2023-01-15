Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 6:28 p.m, Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Halan received a call from Knox County Dispatch requesting assistance with a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Ky 3439 in Barbourville community of Knox County. Troopers Tate Knight, Joshua Messer, Taylor Mills, and Sidney Wagner responded to the scene for assistance. Detective Jake Middleton also responded to the scene to reconstruct the collision.

Initial investigation indicates a 2010 Dodge Ram, operated by Phillip Cox was traveling north on KY 3439 when he collided with a pedestrian who was walking north in the roadway on KY 3439. The pedestrian was identified as Brandon Warren, (24). Brandon Warren was transported from the scene to the Barbourville ARH hospital for his injuries by Knox County EMS. He was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:35 p.m. by the Knox County Deputy Coroner Brian Senters.

KSP Det. Jake Middleton is continuing the investigation.