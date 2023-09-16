Pedestrian dies in Friday night hit-and-run incident

Police lights

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A pedestrian has died following a hit and run incident late Friday night.

The Fayette County coroner has identified the victim as 37-year-old Matthew Austin Druin.

Lexington Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Russell Cave Road and New Circle Road.

Police say a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian and fled. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Lexington police say the Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.They’re currently looking for the driver of the motorcycle.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Lexington police.