Pedestrian dies after being hit on Newtown Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is dead after a crash on Newtown Pike around 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to Lexington police, a pedestrian died after being hit on the road by Newtown Court.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The victim’s ID will be released by the coroner’s office.

No information on whether the driver of the vehicle is expected to be charged.