Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi on I-64 near Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a semi-truck on I-64 in Morehead.

The pedestrian was identified as a 29-year-old woman, who was killed around 4:43 a.m. after being hit by a semi on I-64 in the eastbound lane just before the Morehead exit, according to a post on the Rowan County Coroner Office‘s Facebook page.

Traffic on the interstate was shut down for a short time during an investigation.

The woman’s identity will be released after next of kin are notified.