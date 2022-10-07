Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, has died at 22

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The world’s oldest dog has died.

Pebbles was 22 years old.

Guinness World Records says the record-breaking toy fox terrier died of natural causes at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, on Monday.

She was five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

Guinness recognized her as the world’s oldest living dog earlier this year after her owners submitted her for the record.

Guinness says she lived a long and happy life and mothered 32 puppies.

Owner Julie Gregory called her a once-in-a-lifetime companion and says she will be deeply missed.