Peace in Ukraine mural completed in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new mural has gone up in downtown Lexington. The mural, which was completed by Graham Allen the owner of SquarePegs Studio and Design, promotes peace in Ukraine.

According to a post shared on social media by SquarePegs Studio and Design, “The most wonderful opportunity yesterday to continue efforts to show local support in Lexington against the senseless tragedies in Ukraine. A very special thanks to Will Hanrahan for the wall and supplies as well as John Winters, Jeremey Burch and the community for their support.”

The post went on to say, “We don’t have to relate directly to show compassion. We don’t have to know someone in particular to care. But we have to do something. We have to do something. Busy week! Still more to come!”