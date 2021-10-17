Peace drive and balloon release held in honor of Alice Carter

Onbe-year anniversary of death coming up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A special peace drive and balloon release was held Saturday in Lexington to honor Alice Carter as the one-year anniversary of her death approaches.

Since her murder on October 21 last year, Alice Carter’s family and friends have held monthly peace walks around the block she was killed on to protest gun violence and pushing for harsher sentencing on those who perpetrate it. As of now, Carter’s killer has yet to be identified.

She was caught in street gunfire as she got out of her car in front of her home.

Vanessa Smothers, Carter’s daughter and chief organizer of the peace walks, lovingly remembers her mother.

“My mother is a beautiful woman. She would give you the shirt off her back. She’s a christian woman, she loved church, she loved people. She loved feeding people, I didn’t care if you were related to her or if you were just a friend off the street that she had met. When she called you a friend, you were a friend and you were invited to her house to eat every day of the week,” Smothers said.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, a peace drive was held instead of walk with the balloon release happening just outside of Carter’s house immediately after.