PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to buck back into Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Professional Bull Riders’ Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is bucking back into Lexington’s Rupp Arena in January 2024.

PBR Lexington will mark the first event of the new individual season for the PBR’s expansion series.

This year’s event will be held on Jan. 5 and 6 and will feature bull riders from all over the world.

Round 1 begins on Jan. 5 at 7:45 p.m. followed by Round 2 on Jan. 6 at 6:45 p.m.

All 40 competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1; the top 36 riders will advance to Round 2. The riders’ individual round-two scores will be totaled with the top 10 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $20.

The last time PBR’s Velocity Tour was in Lexington was January 2023, when Alex Marcilio won

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to pbr.com.