Pay UK library fines with ‘Food for Fines’ starting Nov. 1

UK Libraries partners with Big Blue Pantry for first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky Libraries’ “Food for Fines” event is a collaboration that benefits UK’s Big Blue Pantry. The partnership is a first.

According to the university, UK library patrons can pay up to $20 of fines on their accounts by bringing in donations of food and non-food items.

“We hope that this program will help alleviate some financial stress for all library borrowers,” said Courtney Bartlett, assistant head of circulation at UK Libraries and organizer of the Food for Fines initiative. “A student can donate food or personal care items rather than pay $20 in order to lift a hold, so they may register for classes.”

Big Blue Pantry is a food pantry on campus dedicated to supporting students experiencing food insecurity or hunger, according to UK. Food for Fines follows Donations for Citations, a partnership between Big Blue Pantry and UK Transportation Services.

“We’re so excited to start this partnership with the UK Libraries,” said Jason Schubert, former program coordinator at Big Blue Pantry. “This new donation event will mirror what we’ve done with UK Transportation Services, and we think it’ll be a great success! Food for Fines is a great way for students to give back, while also helping spread awareness about the Big Blue Pantry.”

The “Food for Fines” program will take place Monday, Nov. 1 through Monday, Nov. 15.