Paws in the Park kicks off Easter weekend

Saturday morning, Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation hosted an Easter egg hunt for dogs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – You’ve heard of an Easter egg hunt for kids, but how about one for dogs?

That’s exactly what happened this morning at Paws in the Park.

Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation says about 300 eggs were laid out for both small and large dogs, each with dog treats hidden inside.

There was also an opportunity to get your dog’s photo with the Easter Bunny, some crafts, and fun prizes.

“The COVID pandemic really put a damper on a lot of things so we’re just trying to put on some new programming like Paws in the Park because I know there are a lot of parents looking for things for their dogs to do,” said Georgetwon-Scott County Special Events Coordinator Courtlyn Ledesma.

According to Ledesma, the event was inspired by her own dog, Ruby, and it’s the first time the event has been held in a while.