Paws 4 the Cause needs help searching for missing beagle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington says it’s searching for a 2-year-old beagle named Buster that escaped last week.

The organization says the dog is tan and white and was last seen near the University of Kentucky Sports Complex off of Alumni Drive, across from the Arboretum. Buster has a slight limp in his rear leg.

Buster is not one of the beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia, but his owner recently passed away. According to the organization, Buster is confused and escaped during transport after backing out of his collar and leash on Newtown Pike.

If you see Buster, please contact Paws 4 the Cause at 859-962-8256.