Paws 4 The Cause hosts annual Barktoberfest

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Fall celebrations are in full swing and that includes one event aimed at helping provide care for animals.

The non profit Paws 4 the Cause put on its fifth annual Barktoberfest Saturday.

The event was held at the Liquor Barn in Hamburg.

“It’s to make awareness of who we are and also celebrate a lot of accomplishments right now that we’ve had, and also raise some money that we need,” said Anita Sprietzer of Paws 4 the Cause.

The goal of the event was to help raise five thousand dollars.

There were vendors, food, live music, a silent auction, arts and crafts, and pet adoptions.

“We’re raising money for our injured animals that we take care of. We take care of so many and the vet jobs get to be up there a little bit,” said Remy Simpson, the president of the non-profit.

Paws is currently looking for foster homes for its’ dogs. If you’re interested in learning more or would like to donate, click here.