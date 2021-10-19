Paving work scheduled for Harrodsburg Road in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Drivers should be aware of ongoing paving operations on Harrodsburg Road/US 68 in Lexington.

The road work going from Tuesday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 22 is needed to repair damaged asphalt base sections.

Paving will be in effect between Arrowhead Drive at milepoint 2.688 and Burbank Drive at milepoint 3.543 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day.

Alternating lane closures will let drivers pass through the work zone.