Paving planned Thursday on Grassy Lick Road/KY 713 in Montgomery County

Operations during the day, lanes to be closed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled paving operations for Montgomery County. It will be necessary for Grassy Lick Road/KY 713 to be closed for specific sections during work hours.

Paving will be performed in one pull — the entire width of the roadway — for the closed areas. Flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct motorists through another portion of the route within the work zone.

Thursday, October 21 – 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Grassy Lick Road/KY 713

Operations will be in effect between the following sections:

milepoints 0.000 and 3.000 (this area will be closed to motorists)

milepoints 0.000 and 1.750 (this area will be closed to motorists)

milepoints 1.750 and 3.000 (flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct traffic through the work zone)

Note:

local residents will be able to access their homes

emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through the work zone

Alternate Routes:

Grassy Lick Road/KY 713 via the Mt. Sterling Bypass/KY 686

Chiles Highway to Donaldson Road (county routes)

Prewitt Grassy Lick Road from Winchester Road/US 60

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.