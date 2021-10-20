Paving planned Thursday on Grassy Lick Road/KY 713 in Montgomery County
Operations during the day, lanes to be closed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled paving operations for Montgomery County. It will be necessary for Grassy Lick Road/KY 713 to be closed for specific sections during work hours.
Paving will be performed in one pull — the entire width of the roadway — for the closed areas. Flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct motorists through another portion of the route within the work zone.
Thursday, October 21 – 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Grassy Lick Road/KY 713
Operations will be in effect between the following sections:
- milepoints 0.000 and 3.000 (this area will be closed to motorists)
- milepoints 0.000 and 1.750 (this area will be closed to motorists)
- milepoints 1.750 and 3.000 (flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct traffic through the work zone)
Note:
- local residents will be able to access their homes
- emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through the work zone
Alternate Routes:
- Grassy Lick Road/KY 713 via the Mt. Sterling Bypass/KY 686
- Chiles Highway to Donaldson Road (county routes)
- Prewitt Grassy Lick Road from Winchester Road/US 60
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.