Paving operations scheduled for two Madison County roads for seven days

Crooksville Road/KY 499 and Dreyfus Road/KY 3376

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled paving operations for Madison County. Work includes both Crooksville Road/KY 499 and Dreyfus Road/KY 3376. Alternating lane closures are necessary with motorists allowed to pass through the work zone.

Thursday, October 28 through Wednesday, November 3 – 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays

Note: alternating lane closures in place with flaggers assisting traffic

Crooksville Road/KY 499

paving will be in effect between milepoints 0.00 and 1.44

Dreyfus Road/KY 3376

paving will be in effect between milepoints 5.98 and 10.68

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.