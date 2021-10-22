Pavement repairs to close US 68 westbound off ramp in Mason County

Traffic from Harsha bridge to KY 8 must detour, 8:30-3

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Drivers in Mason County should be prepared for upcoming pavement repairs requiring a temporary one-day closure of the US 68, or Clyde T. Barbour Parkway, westbound off ramp from the William Harsha Bridge to KY 8 next week.

Depending on the weather, the closure is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Crews will barricade the US 68 westbound off ramp to KY 8 at Maysville, meaning all traffic coming across the William Harsha Bridge from Ohio will not be able to use the off ramp to reach KY 8 and must detour.

All other traffic including eastbound 68 traffic exiting KY 8 before the bridge and KY 8 traffic going to US 68 in either direction will not be affected.

Electronic message boards will be used to notify traffic of closure times or schedule changes. A detour will not be marked, but drivers can take KY 9, also known as the AA Highway, US 62 or other highways to reroute.