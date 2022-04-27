Pavement rehab project set to begin on Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises that a pavement rehab project on Hal Rogers Parkway (milepoints 15.60 -19.517) in Clay County is set to begin Monday, May 9.

This project consists of drainage repairs, shoulder repairs, updated guardrail, resurfacing, and updated pavement markings. Shoulders on both the east and west bound sides will be closed throughout the entirety of the project.

Lane closures will be present on both east and west bound lanes at times and will be controlled by flagging operations. Motorists should be prepared to stop inside this work zone. The speed limit throughout the project will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

The project has an anticipated completion date of Friday, September 30.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

A map of the project is available here: Clay_HR9006_Rehab.jpg