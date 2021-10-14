Paul Miller donating $25 per test drive for breast cancer awareness

Deal applies at all three dealerships during October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – – The Paul Miller Motor Company is donating $25 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to continue the fight against breast cancer for every test drive taken at all three dealership locations throughout the month of October.

The initiative is in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month. All locations are open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and are located on E. New Circle Road.

“We are dedicated to making a difference in the Lexington community and all of Kentucky,” said JP Miller, Paul Miller Motor Company President and CEO. “Donating $25 per test drive to continue this fight is the least we can do to create more awareness and hopefully save more lives from this disease.”

The Paul Miller Motor Company has been Lexington’s premier dealer since 1953. They have been locally owned for three generations and proudly sell new vehicles at Paul Miller Ford and Paul Miller Mazda, as well as hundreds of pre-owned vehicles at Paul Miller Auto Outlet.