Paul Laurence Dunbar announces new boys basketball head coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School basketball announced their new coach on Thursday afternoon.

John Morgerson is the newest addition to the team.

Morgerson comes from Model Laboratory in Richmond.

He says when the position became available he was excited to jump on board.

Adding that he was a student teacher 15 years ago, at Dunbar and coming back as a basketball coach was a full circle moment for him.

Morgerson was joined by his wife and his children, whom he says will also be at basketball practices

He says he is excited to get practicing on the court.

“I’m just excited to see what they do. Like, don’t worry about making mistakes, don’t worry about trying to impress me. Just go out and be yourself and that’s what I look forward to seeing this summer, just letting them get out there and play, get up and down and then talk about what we can do to be better in five or six months. It’s ok to find their weaknesses, as long as we’re learning from them,” said new basketball head coach John Morgerson.

Morgerson also saying that he felt this was the right time for him to be at Dunbar if he was offered the position.

He wants the team to know he is going to be someone who will be there for a while pushing them to to be their best.