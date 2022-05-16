Partnership to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy for pregnant women

Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, Kentucky Association of Health Plans have partnered on an educational campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a new initiative to combat vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans have partnered on an educational campaign with a goal to increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines among women who are pregnant.

According to the CDC, just over 30% of pregnant women have been vaccinated.

The partnership seeks to make sure mothers are making the best decision for their family.

“However if you are unvaccinated and pregnant and contract COVID, you are 40% more likely to have serious complications from COVID, while pregnant,” said Katherine Kington North, Director of External Affairs for the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. “So the ultimate goal here is to equip Kentucky mothers with the knowledge and the confidence to make the best decision for your family.”

The campaign encourages all pregnant women to talk to their doctors about the COVID-19 vaccine.