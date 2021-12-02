Partnership installs NaloxBoxes in Madison County locations

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Voices of Hope, a Lexington-based recovery community center that helps people in recovery stay in recovery, is partnering with the Madison Opioid Response and Empowerment (MORE) program to place 11 NaloxBoxes within Madison County.

Operated by Kentucky River Foothills, a local community action agency, MORE works to sustain the fight against opioid use disorder/substance use disorder in Madison County. They focus on prevention, recovery, and treatment.

“For a business, having a NaloxBox is similar in concept to having an AED on the wall. It’s a heavy- duty box mounted to the wall that contains doses of naloxone (Narcan). These boxes provide the tools necessary to empower community members to respond to an opioid overdose,” explained Voices of Hope Program Director Amanda Fallin-Bennett.

“Making overdose response tools like naloxone readily available to anyone who may encounter an individual experiencing an opioid overdose is critical in addressing Madison County’s drug crisis. Sponsoring NaloxBoxes is just one innovative approach we’re using to respond to the crisis and support those with substance use disorders. We want to ensure that everyone has access to this life-saving medicine,” added Karen Atkins, MORE Communications Officer. The MORE consortium is supported by a larger network of community organizations and individuals that are committed to working collectively to drive change in how Madison County respond to the opioid epidemic.

This partnership also provided an opportunity for several University of Kentucky College of Nursing students to learn more about the opioid crisis and the response efforts throughout the region. The students are part of the College’s health equity internship program, which provides students the opportunity to make an impact in local communities through public health service projects that focus on diversity, inclusivity and equity.

Dr. Hartley Feld, UK College of Nursing professor and health equity program coordinator, said, “We are so excited to have this new partnership between our health equity interns and the recovery community. It is so important for future health care professionals to understand the overdose epidemic as part of the opioid crisis in our community and steps we can take together to prevent overdose deaths, meet people where they are, and connect people with resources.”

NaloxBoxes were placed at:

Richmond Police Department

The Dry Dock

Madison Drug

Madison County Detention Center

Quality Quarters Motel

Peddlers Mall

Eastern By-Pass Shell

Berea City Hall/Berea Police Department

Berea Drug

Diversity Cuts

If your business/organization has interest in obtaining a NaloxBox contact David Brumett, Program Coordinator, at (859) 303-7671 or david@voicesofhopelex.org.