Part of New Circle shut down after deadly early morning crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say one person has died following a collision on New Circle Road.

According to police, officers responded around 2:45 AM to the outer loop of New Circle Road at the Nicholasville Road ramp for an accident between a passenger car and motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say there are no charges at this time and the investigation into what caused the crash remains ongoing.

Police told us the outer loop at Nicholasville Road will be shut down for a while this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 36 for updates.