Part of KY 3444 in Jackson County will be closed starting Thursday

Closing will last one day, according to state

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a section of KY 3444 in Jackson County between the intersection with KY 3630 (mile point 0.00) and intersection with Barrett Lane (mile point 0.055) will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, December 2 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

The closure is necessary for brush removal to improve sight distance at the intersection as well as removal of brush encroaching the roadway.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.