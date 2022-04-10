Part of KY 1487 in Knox Co. will be closed Monday

The closure is necessary due to CSX maintenance operations

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists KY 1487 from mile points 0.0 – 1.0 in Knox County will be closed Monday, April 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The closure is necessary due to CSX maintenance operations.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.