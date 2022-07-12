Part of I-64 East lane closure this Thursday in Franklin County

Crews cleaning ditches along the rock cuts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lane closure is scheduled for Thursday, July 14 on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the left lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Exit 53 (for U.S. 127) to mile marker 55 (about three miles before Exit 58 for U.S. 60).

According to the Transportation Cabinet, crews will be cleaning ditches along the rock cuts. The Transportation Cabinet says drivers should use caution and pay attention signage while traveling through the work zone.