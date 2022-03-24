Part of Appomattox Road closed for sewer project

Commuters can use Holly Springs Drive, Beacon Hill and Della Drive to detour around the closure

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Appomattox Road will be closed between Della Drive and Holly Springs Drive at the creek crossing beginning on Monday, March 28, for sanitary sewer construction. The closure is expected to last for two weeks.

Commuters can use Holly Springs Drive, Beacon Hill and Della Drive to detour around the closure. Pedestrian access though the site will be maintained but interrupted from time to time due to the nature of the work.

James Lane Allen Elementary parents and guardians who pick up children in the afternoon are asked to line up on Appomattox Drive, on the school side, toward Maywick Drive to accommodate the carline.

Construction is part of the Wolf Run Trunks D&E sanitary sewer project, which will increase the capacity of 4,200 feet of sewer line. So far, just over two-thirds of the total pipe has been installed. This project is part of the city’s obligations under the court-ordered consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency to improve Lexington’s sanitary sewers.