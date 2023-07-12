Parksville Water District to connect new water lines; service disruption will last approximately 4 hours

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Parksville Water District in Boyle County will have a disruption of water service on Thursday to connect new water lines.

The disruption is expected to take about four hours, from about 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will affect the following areas:

  • 11814 Lebanon Road to 13370 Lebanon Road
  • Brumfield Road
  • U.S. 68 West
  • Union Hope Road
  • Henry Powell Road
  • Kendall Hays Road
  • Hourigan Road
  • Divine Road
  • Wards Branch Road
  • Scrubgrass Road (south end)
  • Mill Creek Road

When water is re-connected, a boil water advisory will be issued until further notice, according to Parksville Water District Manager Debbie Webb.

