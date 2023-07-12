Parksville Water District to connect new water lines; service disruption will last approximately 4 hours

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Parksville Water District in Boyle County will have a disruption of water service on Thursday to connect new water lines.

The disruption is expected to take about four hours, from about 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will affect the following areas:

11814 Lebanon Road to 13370 Lebanon Road

Brumfield Road

U.S. 68 West

Union Hope Road

Henry Powell Road

Kendall Hays Road

Hourigan Road

Divine Road

Wards Branch Road

Scrubgrass Road (south end)

Mill Creek Road

When water is re-connected, a boil water advisory will be issued until further notice, according to Parksville Water District Manager Debbie Webb.