Parkette to hold memorabilia sale

The sale is happening Saturday at 10AM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a celebration of the longest-serving restaurant in Lexington, closing after 71 years in business.

This Saturday, a first-come first-serve Parkette memorabilia sale will be held to commemorate the iconic restaurant and its closing.

The restaurant is selling its branded t-shirts, hats, menus, signs, and even car hop stations and booths.

Owner Bryan Tipton says if you’re looking for a special piece, come early to the sale to stake your claim.

Tipton, the son-in-law of founder Joe Smiley, says the decision to close the restaurant was a difficult one, with the entire family making the decision months ahead of time.

“The sale is a celebration…it’s about the success of Parkette and Joe Smiley and all his crazy stories,” said Tipton.

