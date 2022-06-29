Parkette Drive-In to close

According to family member Bryan Tipton, the restaurant's last night was Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A beloved Lexington tradition is closing its doors.

According to Bryan Tipton, the son-in-law of the restaurant’s founder Joe Smiley, Parkette Drive-In’s last day in business was Tuesday.

According to the Richmond Register, the iconic restaurant has operated at the same location, 120 E. New Circle Road, since it opened in November of 1951.

According to the newspaper, Joe Smiley, a West Virginia native, brought the diner’s classic “Poor Boy” sandwich with him when he moved to Lexington. The business has been managed by his wife, Praley, since Smiley’s passing in 2001. Praley has leased the restaurant to other owners over the years.

According to the newspaper, the restaurant’s closing was “a difficult decision” for Smiley’s family.