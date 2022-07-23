Parkette Drive In memorabilia sale draws hundreds, who cash in on iconic items

Items for sale included menus, lamps, employee uniforms, and old signs

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community got one final chance to say goodbye to one if its’ staples Saturday.

The Parkette Drive-In held a memorabilia sale for many of the restaurant’s iconic items.

As we reported, the restaurant surprisingly closed its’ doors June 28th. It had been open since 1951- serving fried chicken, poor boy sandwiches, and shakes.

Saturday’s cash-only sale brought hundreds of people to the property.

“It was a good opportunity to come and get a little bit of history,” said Paul and Evonne Boggs, who bought some light fixtures at the sale. “So we’re gonna put these things on our Christmas tree farm and hopefully have a little story to tell with it.”

Items for sale included menus, lamps, employee uniforms, and old signs.

Some waited in line for hours to be one of the first through the doors, while others just wanted to come and remember the good times they had.

“I had many years here and just part of a legacy that’s gone and everything we’ll never see again. A lot of years, a lot of memories and we cant get them back,” said Eric Ross, who used to come hang with his friends. He bought some menu signs, coin dispensers, and other memorabilia.

So far, owners have not released any future plans for the building or property.