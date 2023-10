Paris officer involved in shooting in Bourbon Co.

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Paris Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Sunday night in the county, Kentucky State Police say.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. on North Middletown Road in Bourbon County.

Kentucky State Police was called in to help in the shooting investigation.

A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, KSP said.

KSP gave no other information regarding the shooting.