Paris man will serve 25 years on sexual assault charges

Charges stem from assaults on two victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 28-year-old Bourbon County man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assaults on two women.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Andrew Cline, of Paris, was sentenced in Bourbon Circuit Court for first-degree attempted rape, attempted first-degree assault, felony sexual abuse, and being a persistent offender.

Cline is also subject to Lifetime Sex Offender Registration. He pleaded guilty to all of the offenses.

Cline was indicted in 2018 after the Paris Police Department investigated a report of sexual assault by Cline against one victim. In 2019, while Cline was awaiting trial for the charges, he was indicted after a second report of sexual assault was made involving a second victim.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. The Paris Police Department investigated the case.