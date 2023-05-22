Paris farm grows fields of poppies for Memorial Day weekend

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A farm in Paris grew fields of poppies for Memorial Day weekend.

The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines, according to the American Legion.

On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war.

Middle Springs Farm owners Justin and Susie are opening their poppy fields this weekend for families to walk through, take pictures with, memorialize and reminisce.

On Saturday, members of the American Legion Auxiliary will be at the farm collecting donations and handing out poppy pins.

Hours this weekend are as follows:

Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Memorial Day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The farm is located at 163 Levy Road.