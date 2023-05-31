Paris bakery donating proceeds this week to help Dep. Caleb Conley’s family

Countryside Sweets is donating 60% of their sales this week to benefit the Conley Family

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — For many Deputy Caleb Conley was the example of how one should live their life, being kind-hearted, honest, and loving everyone and everything no matter what.

Deputy Conley was shot and killed a little over a week ago, but the pain lingers for many.

“Caleb was always the kind that would give you the shirt off of his back. I mean, he’s always wanted to be a police officer, he was one of the nicest guys that you could run across. He didn’t know a stranger and he didn’t care if he knew you or not, if you needed something, he was there,” that’s how Chelsea Morguson of Countryside Sweets in Paris remembers the fallen deputy.

The loss of the fallen deputy continues to be felt throughout the community and the commonwealth. And support continues pouring for the sheriff’s department and those who knew him best.

“He was such a good person that, that’s how many hearts have reached out, because you don’t have to know somebody personally to know what’s in their heart. And I think it’s a, it’s huge that everybody in the entire state is coming together and supporting a family out of a, such a small town,” adds Morguson.

Since his passing, many have set up ways to give back to the deputy’s family, including those at Countryside Sweets in Paris.

“All the time we have people come and ask for donations for travel, ball teams and everything else, churches. So I figured that I could take that and roll it into something bigger and help a family that truly needed it. And a family that was close to home,” said Morguson of the fundraiser she is currently hosting.

This week, the bakery is hosting its’ own fundraiser, to help deputy Conley’s widow, Rachel and their children.

“I could not imagine having to raise those babies by myself. but I know she’s got this, she’s gonna do good. She’s gonna raise the babies, the babies are gonna be ok,” added Morguson, who is a close friend of the Conley’s.

THIS week the bakery is donating 60% of their proceeds to the Conley Family, they will be taking those donations to Conley’s widow on Saturday.