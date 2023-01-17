Parents concerned as Ky. student returns to high school after making ‘kill list’

FLORENCE, Ky. (WLWT/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A student in Boone County has returned to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates.

At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision.

Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School and she said she is concerned for the safety of her children.

“Whatever help he has gotten, he is still a threat to be in an environment which fostered him to want to do a mass shooting and make a list of our students of Conner Middle School that are now at Conner High School,” Corbin said.

The student is accused of making threats on social media.

Boone County deputies said they received two reports about the threats and “quickly” took the boy into custody. Police said the boy admitted to making the threat.

“It is unfair to the children, the victims as I call them, that were on this list for him to be in that school whether or not he’s in their classroom, they have to know he’s in their building. They know he walks down the hallway and they have to pass him,” Corbin said.

The 14-year-old is charged with second-degree terroristic threats. The status of those charges is unclear at this time.

“As a father of a child on the active kill list, my statements will reflect my opinions based on the information I received from Conner High School. When I received a call from the principal, it was emotionally devastating. All I could think about was my child in danger when they did nothing wrong,” parent Rob Bidleman said.

Many parents at the meeting disagreed with the administration but some believe the student needs a community to rally behind him.

“I don’t think it’s the right decision for the administration. I think it puts an unnecessary burden on Mr. Wycoff with his own son being on that list. He has to be impartial every day, yet give this kid what he needs. Obviously, this kid needs a community to get behind him to help him because one day he’s going to be in our society,” parent Karen Wells said.

On Friday, Boone County School District Superintendent Matthew L. Turner sent a letter to parents and community members regarding the meeting.

“At last night’s school board meeting some concerns were expressed regarding safety at Conner High School. We understand and value your concerns.

The Boone County Schools are fortunate to have an outstanding team of educators and mental health professionals trained to guide students through the toughest of life situations. The safety of our students and staff is our greatest priority when making district decisions. We also partner in decision making with experienced legal counsel. With the assistance of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, our School Resource Officers, as well as the District Safety team, I can assure you all appropriate safety measures have been taken and are in place. Conner High School remains a safe school.

The Kentucky Constitution guarantees the right to a public education for every child without prejudice, and we are obligated to follow state law. If you have concerns regarding education law, we strongly encourage you to talk to your local state legislator. We will continue to be vigilant regarding these matters and we appreciate the community’s support.”