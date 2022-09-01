Pappy collection being auctioned off to support OperaLex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Liquor Barn is auctioning off a rare collection of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon to support OperaLex, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting opera in the Bluegrass, according to its website.

The raffle begins Thursday and tickets run $100 a piece. Only 1,200 tickets will be sold.

The collection includes one of each of the following: Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year and Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year.

Ticket sales close Thursday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. The drawing will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. You can enter on OperaLex.org.

“OperaLex is excited to present our 2022 Bourbon raffle. The flight of bourbon from our presenting sponsor, Liquor Barn is a Bourbon lover’s dream. Proceeds from the Raffle support the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre program, whose students delight this community with wonderful productions throughout the year. We thank you for supporting us,” said OperaLex President Bonnie S Mays.