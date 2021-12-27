Panel sign repairs scheduled in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (RELEASE) (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled panel sign repair operations. Work is tentatively planned during the last week of December for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington, Fayette County.

Note:

repairs will occur on Monday (12/27), Tuesday (12/28) , Wednesday (12/29), or Thursday (12/30) of this week between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Outer Loop

a shoulder closure will be necessary for repairs on Harrodsburg Road/US 68 at Exit 2 – milepoint 2.679 (1/4 mile sign)

Motorists should be aware of the location for the scheduled repairs.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties